India News / 'Over 1,800 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 till date': Mumbai Police

‘Over 1,800 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 till date’: Mumbai Police

As many as 853 Mumbai Police officials have recovered from coronavirus till date while 21 have lost their lives.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:05 IST
Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Mumbai Police personnel stand inside a sanitizing tunnel set up at a Dahisar police station during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
File photo: Mumbai Police personnel stand inside a sanitizing tunnel set up at a Dahisar police station during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. (PTI)
         

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that nearly 1,871 personnel have been infected with Covid-19 so far, news agency ANI reported. As many as 853 Mumbai Police officials have recovered from coronavirus till date while 21 have lost their lives.

According to reports, eighty-two positive cases of coronavirus were also reported among the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel deployed in the city.

 

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday, in its editorial mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said that Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been eased when the cases are not showing any sign of abating.

“After unlock, the challenges will increase. The government can be very strict, but people should not allow this situation to arise,” it said.

“The need of the hour is to have self-disciplineto ensure the lockdown easing does not boomerang,” the editorial read.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected stated in the country with more coronavirus cases than the original epicentre - China. The Covid-19 tally in the state has jumped to 88,528 while more than 40,975 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the virus across the state. Covid-19 death toll in the state stands at 7,466. Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, has registered 50,085 Covid-19 cases while 1,702 patients have succumbed to death in the city due to coronavirus.

