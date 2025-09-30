New Delhi, More than 10,700 people from the farming sector committed suicide during 2023 and 38.5 per cent of them were from Maharashtra and 22.5 per cent from Karnataka, according to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau . Over 10,700 people involved in farming committed suicide in 2023, 38 pc from Maharashtra: NCRB

A total of 66.2 per cent of the total suicide victims in 2023 were having an annual income of less than ₹1 lakh.

As many as 10,786 people involved in the farming sector, consisting of 4,690 farmers or cultivators and 6,096 agricultural labourers, committed suicides during 2023, accounting for 6.3 per cent of total suicides victims in the country, the report said.

Out of the 4,690 farmer or cultivator suicides, a total of 4,553 were male and 137 were female and out of the 6,096 suicides committed by agricultural labourers during 2023, as many as 5,433 were male and 663 were female.

Majority of suicide victims engaged in the farming sector were reported in Maharashtra , Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh , Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu .

However, certain states and union territories namely, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Chandigarh, Delhi and Lakshadweep reported no suicides of farmers or cultivators as well as agricultural labourers.

The NCRB also reported on the economic status of suicide victims. A total of 66.2 per cent of the total suicide victims in 2023 were having annual income of less than 1 lakh. As many as 28.3 per cent of suicide victims belong to annual income group of 1 lakh to less than 5 lakh.

Among the suicides committed by un-employed persons, 15.4 per cent were in Kerala , 14.5 per cent in Maharashtra , 11.2 per cent in Tamil Nadu and 9.1 per cent in Uttar Pradesh .

Majority of suicides committed by persons engaged in business activities were reported by Maharashtra , Karnataka , Tamil Nadu , West Bengal , and Madhya Pradesh .

The maximum numbers of suicide victims were educated up to matriculation/ secondary level, whereas middle level educated accounted for 18.6 per cent , higher secondary / intermediate/ pre-university educated , primary educated , and illiterate .

Only 5.5 per cent of total suicide victims were graduates and above, the NCRB report said.

