Over 141,000 houses sanctioned under PMAY-Urban 2.0; total approvals cross one million

The Centre has approved the construction of 141,000 more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 in 14 states, bringing the total number of sanctions under the revamped housing mission to over 1,000,000 units, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said on Thursday. Of the 140,942 newly approved houses, 76,976 are for women, including single, widowed and separated beneficiaries. (PTI)

The approval was given at the fifth meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC), which was held on October 15 in Delhi and chaired by MoHUA secretary Srinivas Katikithala.

Of the 140,942 newly approved houses, 76,976 are for women, including single, widowed and separated beneficiaries. Another 13,509 have been earmarked for senior citizens, while seven are for transgender persons. Among social groups, 29,131 houses are for Scheduled Castes (SC), 6,561 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 74,291 for Other Backward Classes (OBC). With these approvals, PMAY-U 2.0 has so far sanctioned 631,000 houses for women, including over 70,000 for single or widowed females, along with 104,000 units for senior citizens and 163 for transgender beneficiaries, the ministry said in a press release.

Around 220,000 homes have been sanctioned for SCs, 51,181 for STs and 535,000 for OBC households.

The latest approvals cover projects across 14 states and Union territories, including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Katikithala urged states to ensure that projects are located in areas with adequate infrastructure, public transport and connectivity, and to accelerate construction and occupancy of completed homes. States have also been advised to organise loan fairs to help beneficiaries complete their houses and to improve geo-tagging and monitoring through digital tools.

Launched in 2015, PMAY-U aims to provide all-weather pucca houses with basic amenities to the eligible urban poor. Over 9,550,000 houses have been completed and delivered under the scheme’s first phase. Revamped in September 2024, PMAY-U 2.0 seeks to support an additional 10,000,000 urban poor and middle-class families, offering financial assistance of up to ₹2,50,000 per beneficiary. Together, PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0 have sanctioned over 12,200,000 houses to date.