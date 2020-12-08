e-paper
Home / India News / Over 150 politicians, activists detained in Mathura during ‘Bharat Bandh’

Over 150 politicians, activists detained in Mathura during ‘Bharat Bandh’

To foil any untoward incident during the ‘Bharat Bandh’, the Mathura district administration made preventive arrests of over 150 leaders and activists of different political parties on Tuesday, officials said.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mathura
Farmers blocking Yamuna expressway during Bharat Bandh against new farm bills, in Mathura on Tuesday.
Farmers blocking Yamuna expressway during Bharat Bandh against new farm bills, in Mathura on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
         

“The strategy of the district administration to divide it into six zones and 18 sectors paid rich dividends as not a single untoward incident was reported,” Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

The DM said he visited rural areas extensively where he interacted with the farmers and was happy that they reciprocated in equal measure without creating problems for the administration.

In the urban areas of the district, over 80 activists and leaders of different political parties were detained in the Police Lines area, City Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh said.

A ‘Kisan Yatra’ taken out, led by the Samajwadi Party, between Jabra and Mant area of the district was stopped as the participants were detained.

In support of protests against the farm laws, a peace march of local farmers was taken out in the Yamuna Expressway led by Ram Babu Katelia, president of Bhartiya Kisan Kalyan Samiti.

“On December 12, a similar peace march covering 10 kilometres would be taken out on the Yamuna Expressway, by the farmers of the area in case the demand of agitating farmers are not conceded,” he stated.

The Mant toll plaza was blocked by farmers of the area on both sides for a few hours. After some time, vehicles were allowed to go through but only on one side of the road, SP (Rural) Srish Chand said.

There was no work in the courts in support of farmers, said Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi, Secretary of Mathura Bar Association.

