Over 20 lakh protective gear, 40,000 ventilators: Government ups Covid-19 preparedness

Over 20 lakh protective gear, 40,000 ventilators: Government ups Covid-19 preparedness

Bharat Electronics Ltd. has been asked to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2020 14:21 IST
Automobile manufacturers have been asked to manufacture ventilators to help fight the Covid-19 crisis.
The Centre has ramped up its initiatives to meet the growing demand for protective equipment and other medical essentials in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country

The Ministry of Health has already placed an order for the production of at least 40,000 ventilators. 

Bharat Electronics Ltd. has been asked to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers. Automobile manufacturers have been asked to manufacture ventilators. 

Another Noida-based company has been given an order to manufacture 10,000 ventilators within a month. Their supplies are expected to commence in the second week of April, news agency ANI reported. 

The government has also placed an order for the production of around 21 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for those involved in the screening and treatment of coronavirus patients. As many as 11 domestic producers of PPE coveralls have qualified for the production.  

At present, over 3 lakh PPE coveralls are available with various hospitals in the country. Another 3 lakh donated coveralls will reach India April 4. 

According to health ministry, International Committee of the Red Cross has donated 10,000 PPE coveralls to India. India has also ordered 10 lakh PPE kits from a Singapore-based platform.

With respect to protective N95 masks, the health ministry has said that two domestic manufacturers are producing 50,000 units daily. The production is expected to go up to 1 lakh per day within the next week.  

“Hospitals in India have 11.95 lakh N95 masks in stock. Additional 5 lakhs were distributed during the last two days and 1.40 lakhs being distributed today,” the ministry stated as reported by news agency ANI. 

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is on a rapid rise. The Ministry of Health on Monday updated the national tally to 1,071. The figure includes 942 active cases, 99 cases of recoveries and 29 deaths.

