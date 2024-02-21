Over 200 fall ill after ‘food poisoning’ at religious event in Maharashtra's Buldhana

More than 200 people fell ill in a suspected case of food poisoning after they had ‘prasad’ during a religious event in Maharashtra's Buldhana, as reported by PTI on Wednesday, citing officials. Buldhana: People being treated at a makeshift facility after suspected food poisoning at Lonar, in Buldhana district on Tuesday. (PTI)

The incident occurred on Tuesday night during the 'Harinam Saptah,' a week-long religious event, at Somthana village in Lonar taluka, according to the PTI report, which further quoted district collector Kiran Patil.

“Around 200 villagers complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming prasad during the function. While 142 of them were admitted to the rural hospital at Bibi, 20 others in Lonar and 35 patients to a facility in Mehkar,” he said.

Visuals emerged online showing people affected by food poisoning lying outside the hospital due to reported bed shortages. Saline bottles were seen hanging from ropes attached to nearby trees.

The condition of all the patients was stable and most of them were discharged on Wednesday, Buldhana collector Patil said.

He mentioned that a group of doctors, along with an ambulance and essential medical equipment, has been stationed in the village to handle any potential medical emergencies.

“Samples of prasad have been sent to a laboratory for analysis and an inquiry will be initiated,” the collector further said.