 20 of family hospitalised for food poisoning in Nuh
News / Cities / Gurugram / 20 of family hospitalised for food poisoning in Nuh

20 of family hospitalised for food poisoning in Nuh

ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
Feb 10, 2024 10:20 PM IST

Twenty members of a family in Buraka village in Haryana’s Nuh were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning on Friday, police officers said on Saturday.

Dr Mukesh Kumar, director of the medical college, said that food samples had been sent for examination. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to the police, the victims fell ill after consuming butter milk and curd during their dinner at 10pm. According to investigators, the victims started complaining of stomach ache half an hour after having dinner and one by one began vomiting. Neighbours took them to a nearby hospital and they were later transferred to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar, said investigators.

According to doctors, food poisoning was suspected to be the cause behind the incident.

Abid Hussain, one of the neighbourssaid, “The family members raised the alarm after all of them developed pain in the abdomen after dinner. One after another they started vomiting and reported acute pain. I took seven of them in my car to the hospital and the rest were taken by other neighbours,” he said.

According to neighbours, the curd and buttermilk the family consumed was kept in the open outside the kitchen and some alien substance must have fallen in it.

Dr Mukesh Kumar, director of the medical college, said that food samples had been sent for examination. “The reports are awaited and all the patients are undergoing treatment. Many of them complained of symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting, headache, and dizziness half an hour after consuming food,” he said.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

