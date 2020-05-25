e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Over 24k samples collected for random antibody tests

Over 24k samples collected for random antibody tests

india Updated: May 25, 2020 23:36 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustantimes
         

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) has collected around 24,000 blood samples from 60 districts in 21 states over the past two weeks for a sero-survey (a test of blood serum) to check for exposure to the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the general population.

The cross-sectional survey of adults aged 18 years or more will detect infection in the community by testing for the presence of antibodies against Sars-CoV2 that are found in the blood of people who have recovered from it.

Representative samples were taken from 60 districts chosen from among four categories based on reported Covid-19 cases per million population -- zero, low (0.1-4.7), medium ( 4.8-10) and high (>10). Four hundred samples from 15 districts from each stratum were selected randomly, according to ICMR.

The first batch of about 70% samples was dispatched to a central laboratory in Tamil Nadu for analysis on Sunday, and the results are expected in about three weeks.

“By end of this week the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) that has been identified as the central lab to do the analysis, should receive all samples,” said an ICMR official, who did not wish to be identified.

This community-based survey will hold the key for getting several vital clues on the disease trend, testing and so on in the country, experts said. “If more people have antibodies and never detected that means the infection is widely present. It is a good thing that only few are getting ended up with complications and death. Indirectly it is also a way of knowing whether enough tests are being done,” says Dr Girdhar R Babu, head, life course epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India .

The blood samples will be tested for IgG antibodies using ELISA method (IgG is an antibody that develops later as compared to the other antibodies and therefore confirms a past infection). ELISA is an enzyme-based laboratory test that detects and quantifies antibodies in blood.

The 21 states from where samples have been taken are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Additionally, about 5,000 samples have been picked from 10 hotspot cities with maximum case load: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Indore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Aurangabad.

“Conducting population-based sero-surveillance for Sars-CoV-2 will estimate and monitor the trend of infection in the adult general population, determine the socio-demographic risk factors and delineate the geographical spread of the infection,” said a recently published ICMR document.

It added: “Such serosurveys repeated at regular intervals can also guide containment measures in respective areas. State-specific context of disease burden, priorities and resources should guide the use of multifarious surveillance options for the current COVID-19 epidemic.”

“We are likely to repeat the survey depending on what results we get,” said the ICMR official.

Apart from the sero-survey, the Union health ministry has a hospital-based active surveillance plan using reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests among healthcare workers, outpatient department patients, and pregnant women in all districts. At least 10 hospitals--six public and four private --will be selected from each district for the sampling, with an overall target of lifting 800 samples a month.

These two surveys are in addition to the random testing of about 250 severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) cases that the Centre has advised all states to conduct in each district.

top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In