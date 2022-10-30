Over 3,000 youth get job letters at J&K ‘Rozgar Mela’, PM says ‘must prioritise…’

Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Rozgar Mela via video conferenc on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the youth of the Union territory, saying he is happy to see them coming forward in large numbers to eradicate corruption from the system. He also asked those who received appointment letters for various government services to prioritise transparency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Whenever I met the people of Jammu and Kashmir earlier, I always felt their pain. This was the pain of corruption in the systems. People of J&K hate corruption. The youth who have received appointment letters today have to priotitise transparency,” he said.

Here are the key updates from the development:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. More than 3,000 youth were given appointment letters during the Rozgar Mela at 20 different places of Jammu and Kashmir. Modi said that these youngsters are going to get an opportunity to serve in various government departments, including the PWD, food and civil supplies, animal husbandry, Jal Shakti and health, among others.

2. During his address at the Rozgar Mela, Modi praised Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and his team for “working hard to end the disease of corruption”.

3. The prime minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is the pride of every Indian, and people of the country will come together to take the region to new heights. “This decade of 21st century is the most important decade in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. It is the time to leave old challenges behind and take full advantage of the new possibilities,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Launched by Modi via video conferencing on October 22, Rozgar Mela is a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel across the country. During this, more than 75,000 appointment letters were handed out to newly inducted people.

5. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), all ministries and departments are working towards filling up current vacancies against sanctioned posts in “mission mode”. “For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled,” the statement added. The new inductees from across India will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON