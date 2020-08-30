Over 3 million tested in Bihar for Covid-19, recovery rate climbs 87%

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:14 IST

Bihar’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 1,35,013 on Sunday with the addition of 2,078 new cases while the death toll mounted to 688 with nine more casualties, the health department said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests for Covid-19 has crossed the 3 million mark.

The recovery rate also climbed to 86.88%, which was more than 10% than the national average, said information and public relations secretary, Anupam Kumar.

Health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said in the past 24 hours 1,07,730 tests were conducted out of which 2,078 tested positive.

“In past 24 hours, 2,231 patients have recovered, taking the total count of people who recuperated from the disease to 1,17,305,” he said, adding there were 19,259 active cases in Bihar. So far 30,97,137 tests have been conducted in the state, he said.

Patna still remains a hotspot with detection of 253 cases on Sunday and pushing the tally to 20,889. Muzaffarpur has the second highest number of cases at 5,879, followed by 5,409 in Bhagalpur.

Among the latest casualties was a 12-year-old boy who became one of the youngest victims of Covid-19. Five patients died in Patna, two in Begusarai and one each in Nalanda and Sitamarhi, the health bulletin said.

The child and a 78-year old person died at AIIMS-Patna, said its nodal officer, Dr Sanjeev Kumar. While on the day 15 patients were admitted, 17 were discharged.

No death was reported from NMCH, said its nodal officer, Dr Mukul Kumar Singh. The flow of patients in NMCH has drastically fallen. On Sunday, just nine positive patients were admitted while seven discharged. Dr Singh said 410 beds were available in the hospital.