Over 350 demoiselle cranes spotted early in Jodhpur village

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 14:37 IST

More than 350 demoiselle cranes, locally called kurjaa, have arrived in Jodhpur earlier than their usual time this year. These migratory birds come to the water streams and water bodies in Jodhpur every year by flying thousands of kilometers for a pleasant stay during the winter.

So far, four swarms of kurjaa have reached Khichan village in Jodhpur district.

“Last year the first swarm of kurjaa reached on September 4, but on September 1 this year, three swarms were sighted together. More than 350 kurjaa have come here in four swarms in the last six days,” said a local bird watcher Sewaram Mali.

He said that in the next few days, there is a possibility that thousands of these winged guests will reach the Jodhpur village.

They usually arrive in Jodhpur in the first week of September and begin retiring to home places by the last week of March.

Wildlife expert Dr Hem Singh Gehlot said it was a pleasantly good sign that migratory birds have started knocking the water bodies of Jodhpur. He said every year, about 100 species of migratory birds fly into India, either in search of food or to escape the severe winter of their native habitat.

In Indian subcontinent, majority of migratory birds are winter migrants, he said, adding the winter migrants from central Asia and Siberia, Asia Minor, Arabia, Central and NE Asia, East Asia, Mongolia, North Eastern China, Europe and Arctic region, arrive through different migratory routes in the country during September to March.

Demoiselle crane is one of Avian migrant species which fly over distances of thousands of kilometers in order to find the best ecological conditions and habitats for feeding, breeding and raising their young, he further said.

The Demoiselle crane’s conservation status is “Least Concern” under version 3.1 of IUCN Red List Categories (2012).