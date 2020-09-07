e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Over 350 demoiselle cranes spotted early in Jodhpur village

Over 350 demoiselle cranes spotted early in Jodhpur village

There is a possibility that thousands of these winged guests will reach the Jodhpur village in the next few days, said a local bird watcher.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 14:37 IST
Dinesh Bothra
Dinesh Bothra
Hindustan Times, Jodhpur
They usually arrive in Jodhpur in the first week of September and begin retiring to home places by the last week of March. (HT Photo)
They usually arrive in Jodhpur in the first week of September and begin retiring to home places by the last week of March. (HT Photo)
         

More than 350 demoiselle cranes, locally called kurjaa, have arrived in Jodhpur earlier than their usual time this year. These migratory birds come to the water streams and water bodies in Jodhpur every year by flying thousands of kilometers for a pleasant stay during the winter.

So far, four swarms of kurjaa have reached Khichan village in Jodhpur district.

“Last year the first swarm of kurjaa reached on September 4, but on September 1 this year, three swarms were sighted together. More than 350 kurjaa have come here in four swarms in the last six days,” said a local bird watcher Sewaram Mali.

He said that in the next few days, there is a possibility that thousands of these winged guests will reach the Jodhpur village.

They usually arrive in Jodhpur in the first week of September and begin retiring to home places by the last week of March.

Wildlife expert Dr Hem Singh Gehlot said it was a pleasantly good sign that migratory birds have started knocking the water bodies of Jodhpur. He said every year, about 100 species of migratory birds fly into India, either in search of food or to escape the severe winter of their native habitat.

In Indian subcontinent, majority of migratory birds are winter migrants, he said, adding the winter migrants from central Asia and Siberia, Asia Minor, Arabia, Central and NE Asia, East Asia, Mongolia, North Eastern China, Europe and Arctic region, arrive through different migratory routes in the country during September to March.

Demoiselle crane is one of Avian migrant species which fly over distances of thousands of kilometers in order to find the best ecological conditions and habitats for feeding, breeding and raising their young, he further said.

The Demoiselle crane’s conservation status is “Least Concern” under version 3.1 of IUCN Red List Categories (2012).

tags
top news
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In