Over 42% reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt

Over 42% of teaching posts reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) across 45 central universities are currently vacant, the Union education ministry said on Wednesday. HT Image

According to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 7,033 posts are sanctioned for SC, ST and OBC candidates in central universities. Of these, 3,007 posts remain vacant as on July 1.

The minister shared the information in the Lok Sabha as part of a written response to a query by Janata Dal (United) member Ram Nath Thakur on the number of reserved teaching posts which are lying vacant in central varsities.

Pradhan said that while 46% (1,665) of the posts for OBCs are vacant, 37% (837) and 44% (505) are yet to be filled by SC and ST candidates, respectively.

The Union minister also said that 517 candidates were hired this year under the reserved category. Of them, 285 were OBCs, 150 SCs and 82 STs.

Responding to another question by CPI(M) leader John Brittas on the overall vacancies in central universities, Pradhan said that as on July 1, 22,412 of the 54,512 sanctioned posts in 45 central universities, running on regular mode under the purview of the education ministry, remain unfilled.

“The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength. Central universities have been directed to fill up vacancies as and when arising,” he said.

The minister also said that through special recruitment drives, 6,087 posts have been filled up so far as per the Department of Personnel and Training’s Mission Recruitment Portal.