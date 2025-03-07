Over 60 firefighters battle ongoing blaze in Udaipur’s Sajjangarh Sanctuary

Udaipur: Over 60 firefighters with 14 fire tenders from at least five fire stations have been working to bring a spreading fire in Udaipur’s Sajjangarh wildlife sanctuary under control as it continues to rage for the fourth day. 2017 forest fire in the area adjacent to the Ekling Garh Army Cantonment in Udaipur (HT Photo/ Representative photo)

The fire that erupted on March 4 was initially concentrated in Bhairu Bagh and its surrounding areas near the sanctuary but now, the flames are spreading towards the hills of Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace in Udaipur, said an official. No casualty has been reported until Friday afternoon.

Entry of tourists in the Monsoon Palace and a neighbouring park was restricted for the second consecutive day on Friday. Residential areas near the sanctuary were evacuated, as senior officials, including the collector, superintendent of police (SP), and district/divisional forest officer (DFO), supervised the rescue operations.

Chief fire officer Babulal Choudhary directed the Udaipur municipal corporation to mobilise firefighters from five fire stations. “The nearest water hydrant was located outside the Udaipur SP’s residence, which was used to refill fire trucks. Water was also sourced from nearby marriage gardens. More than 60 personnel from fire stations across Sundervas, Paras Tiraha, Ashok Nagar, Panerio Ki Madri, and Gandhi Ground are working tirelessly to extinguish the flames,” the official said.

Experts suggested that the fire may have started due to a short circuit in a transformer located at the Gorela tourist spot in the sanctuary. Additionally, the ongoing dry weather and dry vegetation contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze. However, the exact cause of the fire will be confirmed once it is extinguished.

“Natural causes often lead to wildfires in the sanctuary. Additionally, certain traditional practices in rural areas contribute to fire incidents. It is very important to raise awareness among locals to prevent fires. However, the situation is under control now, and the firefighting teams have been continuously responding to the scene, doing a commendable job for the past 72 hours. All our fire tenders are present on-site, and the residential area near Sajjangarh is now out of danger. The fire near the Biological Park has also been extinguished. We are still putting in efforts, and the forest department is also involved,” Udaipur district collector Namit Mehta said.

Mehta added, “A possible cause of the fire could be a spark from an electrical line near the Gorela outpost, which might have ignited the dry grasses in the sanctuary. Officials will conduct on-site inspections once the fire is completely under control.”

The sanctuary houses several wild animals, including leopards and foxes. Staff members have been stationed around the park for 24-hour monitoring, with food and resources provided on-site. Additional labourers have been deployed to ensure the safety of the animals, said the official.

“The flames reached the foothills of the sanctuary, where the Bio Park is located. The fire even breached the park’s boundary wall, prompting authorities to deploy emergency personnel and fire engines to prevent it from spreading further but the situation is under control,” DFO Sunil Singh said.