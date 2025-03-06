Is Myrtle Beach still on fire? Latest wildfire map shows ongoing fires in North and South Carolina

More than 200 wildfires were reported across North and South Carolina on Monday. The largest fire, near Myrtle Beach, consumed over 2,000 acres of land in Horry County, South Carolina. The blaze prompted evacuations and led South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to declare a state of emergency. Firefighters attend to a flare-up in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Getty Images via AFP)

Latest update on North Carolina fires -

As of Wednesday afternoon, 96 wildfires were burning in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Forest Service. The largest active fire in the state was in southwestern North Carolina, near the South Carolina border, where it had spread across more than 600 acres in Polk County. The fire was 91% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday that all wildfires within North Carolina’s national parks had been contained.

“Crews will continue reinforcing containment lines using natural barriers and improving existing defenses to prevent further spread. Smoke may still be visible within contained areas due to unburned pockets of fuel,” the department stated.

Latest update on South Carolina fires -

A map from the South Carolina Forestry Commission showed around 30 wildfires burning across the state as of Wednesday afternoon, down from more than 100 on Monday. The fire near Myrtle Beach, which broke out on Saturday, was 44% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, the South Carolina Forestry Commission noted that high winds and heavy rain could impact containment efforts.

"Due to the adverse weather conditions, aerial operations will take a tactical pause, and incident command will re-evaluate an engagement strategy when the weather improves," the statement said. “On the ground, firefighters will continue constructing and strengthening direct control lines around the fire perimeter as conditions allow.”

A burn ban issued by the South Carolina Forestry Commission remains in effect. Governor Henry McMaster warned that violators of the ban “can and will go to jail."