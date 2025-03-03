Wildfires rage across North and South Carolina, state of emergency declared

Wildfires raged across North and South Carolina on Sunday as crews fought to contain the blazes amid dry conditions and strong winds. Crews work to contain a fire in the Carolina Forest area west of the coastal resort city of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sunday, March 2, 2025, where residents were ordered to evacuate several neighborhoods. (AP)

Evacuations were ordered in some areas as the National Weather Service issued warnings about heightened fire risks, citing dangerously dry fuels and low humidity.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Sunday to strengthen the response to ongoing wildfires, while a statewide burning ban remained in effect.

Fire crews worked tirelessly to contain a fire near Carolina Forest, located west of Myrtle Beach, where evacuations were ordered for several neighbourhoods, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission reported that by Sunday afternoon, the fire had burned approximately 1.9 square miles (4.9 square kilometers) with no containment. As of Sunday morning, no structures had been lost, and no injuries were reported.

The 410 personnel involved in the firefighting efforts were expected to stay on-site until the fire was fully contained, according to county fire officials. Evacuations were anticipated to remain in place on Sunday, and authorities warned residents in the Carolina Forest area to remain prepared with go-bags and emergency plans, in case further evacuations were ordered in their neighbourhoods.

Planes fill bladders with water from the Intracoastal Waterway and empty the water on hot spots in the Carolina Forest wildfire Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.(AP)

In North Carolina, the US Forest Service reported that fire crews were working to control several wildfires across the state, burning over 400 acres (161.87 hectares) in four forests.

The largest fire, covering about 300 acres (121.41 hectares), was at Uwharrie National Forest, roughly 50 miles (80.47 kilometres) east of Charlotte.

The small town of Tryon in Polk County, North Carolina, urged some residents to evacuate on Saturday as a fire rapidly spread through the area. On Sunday, officials confirmed that those evacuations were still in effect.

By Sunday afternoon, the fire in Polk County had burned approximately 400 acres (161.87 hectares), with no containment. According to the Polk County Emergency Management/Fire Marshal’s office, the North Carolina Forest Service was conducting helicopter water drops and back-burning operations on the ground, with residents advised to expect significant smoke during these operations.

With AP inputs