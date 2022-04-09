Over 93% of notified TB cases in state have diabetes

PUNE At least 93 per cent of the identified Tuberculosis (TB) patients in the state also have been reported to have diabetes. Out of the 1.96 lakh TB cases reported in 2021, over 1.83 lakh have reported diabetes.

The state government collects comorbidity data among TB patients as this could lead to a high death rate.

There has been a significant diabetic percentage among TB patients in the state which is worrisome as it also prolongs the treatment among the patients, say health experts.

Dr Madhav Kankavale, Pune civil surgeon at Aundh district chest hospital, said, “There is no correlation that a tuberculosis patient is at a high risk of becoming diabetic. However, the dietary restrictions for a diabetic patient cannot be applied to tuberculosis patients who are often advised a high protein diet. The treatment could be prolonged if the sugar levels are too high.”

The Centre for Disease Control states that someone with untreated latent TB infection and diabetes is more likely to develop TB disease than someone without diabetes. Without proper treatment, diabetes and TB can increase health complications.

Latent TB is when the patient is asymptomatic but is infected with TB bacteria. A Latent TB patient can spread the infection to others. The patient may usually have a positive TB skin test reaction or positive TB blood test or may develop TB disease if they do not receive treatment for latent TB infection.

As per the state health department, over 75% of the TB patients had diabetes in 2019, this number went up to 92% in 2020 and in 2021 93% of the reported TB patients also reported diabetes.

India is the diabetes capital of the world and also contributes the highest number of TB cases in the world.

The government of India has set a target of 2025 for TB free India.