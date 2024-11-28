Over half of posts under Union housing and urban affairs ministry vacant: Govt

Over half (53%) of the sanctioned posts or 14,009 out of 26,574 under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry’s attached, subordinate offices, statutory and autonomous bodies, and public sector units including Delhi Development Authority (DDA) were vacant as of October end, Union minister of state Tokanu Sahu told Rajya Sabha. Union minister of state Tokanu Sahu gave the information in Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

DDA had the highest vacancies of 10,030 (77.55%) out of the sanctioned 12,932 posts followed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) (2671 out of 9703). Hindustan Prefab Limited, National Cooperative Housing Federation of India, and Rajghat Samadhi Committee had no vacant posts.

Sahu on Wednesday detailed sanctioned strength and vacancies of the current year and the last five years of 20 organisations under the ministry in response to Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha member V Sivadasan query.

In March 2023, Union minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh told Rajya Sabha that 979,000 posts were vacant under all central government ministries. In another reply related to vacant posts on the same day, the Union minister of state for education Sukanta Mazumdar said that 5,182 teaching posts were vacant in central universities as of the end of October 2023.