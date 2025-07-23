Over 2 lakh pension, govt bunglow, free travel among retirement benefits for ex-VP Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar's shock resignation on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session caught everyone by surprise with the opposition left speculating the reason behind the sudden exit. Dhankhar tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu in accordance with Article 67(A) of the Constitution.(PTI)

Dhankhar had, in his resignation letter, cited health reasons for vacating the post. His term was supposed to end on August 11, 2027.

Dhankhar tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu in accordance with Article 67(A) of the Constitution. His resignation was accepted on Tuesday by President Murmu.

After his exit, Dhankhar will be entitled to a pension, along with the provision of other facilities, which will continue even after resignation, according to a Live Hindustan report.

As per rules, if a Vice-President resigns from his post after serving more than two years of their tenure, they will be entitled to the pension and facilities linked to the post.

As decided during the 2018 Budget, the salary for the Vice-President is 48 lakh per annum (LPA), based on which Dhankhar will receive a monthly pension.

Former vice-presidents reportedly receive 50-60 per cent of their salary in the form of pension, Live Hindustan reported. Therefore, Dhankhar might also receive more than ₹2 lakh as pension amount.

Some of the facilities that Dhankhar might receive include a Type VIII government bungalow, free air and rail travel, and free healthcare, along with a private doctor, according to Live Hindustan.

Dhankhar will also be assigned two personal assistants (PAs), with his wife also being provided with a private secretary. The electricity and water bills for the bungalow provided to the former V-P are also covered by the government.

Former V-Ps also receive some furniture, appliances and two mobile phones.

ECI begins preparations for Vice-Presidential election

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has started preparing for the Vice-Presidential elections, PTI reported. The schedule for the election will be released soon after preparatory formalities are complete, an ECI press note said.

The preparations before the election includes arranging for an Electoral College, which consists of both elected and nominated members of both Houses of Parliament, finalising the Returning and Assistant Returning Officers, and preparating and dissemination of background material of previous Vice-Presidential elections.