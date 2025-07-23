EC begins Vice President poll process, buzz grows on who'll be Jagdeep Dhankhar's likely successor

Two days after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from the post of Vice President of India, the Election Commission on Wednesday announced that it has begun the poll process to elect the next V-P. The VP Enclave housing the Vice President's residence and office, constructed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, will soon have a new incumbent.(PTI file)

As per rules, the next Vice President has to be elected “as soon as possible”.

Dhankhar quit with two of the five years of his term still remaining. But his successor will get a full five-year term, and not just the remainder of his term.

The EC, in its press note dated July 23, noted that the home ministry has duly notified Dhankhar's resignation and “the announcement of the Election Schedule… will follow as soon as possible”.

It listed some pre-announcement activities that have been started, such as preparation of the electoral college that consists of all members of Parliament, and the finalisation of the returning officers.

Who will succeed Jagdeep Dhankhar?

As for Dhankhar's likely successor, speculation so far has thrown up three to four names.

These include Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar. While Bihar is going to polls later this year, Nitish, 74, may have to make way for a younger set of leaders there, say observers.

The other two names doing the rounds — not in order of possibility — are of Manoj Sinha and VK Saxena, lieutenant governors of J&K and Delhi, respectively.

Yet another name in the mix is that of Harivansh Narayan Singh, deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

The Vice President is the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha by default. After Dhankhar's exit, those duties are being taken care of by Harivansh now, as Parliament is currently in session.

Dhankhar's sudden move

A former minister and governor, Dhankhar resigned as V-P citing health reasons, which left the second-highest constitutional office in the country vacant. He is only the third incumbent to resign before completing his term as V-P, after VV Giri and R Venkataraman.

After Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation, Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh will conduct the monsoon session proceedings in the Upper House.

Dhankhar resigned just hours after presiding over the first day of Parliament's monsoon session.

The timing and reasoning have both been questioned by the Opposition, and intrigue has grown as his actions reportedly did not betray any intentions to quit.

Dhankhar was once accused of being biased in favour of the government, and the Opposition even wanted him impeached.