Jagdeep Dhankhar entitled to govt bungalow, to leave newly-constructed VP Enclave

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned from the post a day earlier, is entitled to a government bungalow, an official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday. The VP Enclave housing Vice President's residence and office was constructed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.(PTI)

Dhankhar, 74, shifted to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House Complex in April last year.

The former vice president will have to leave the VP Enclave after having stayed in it for nearly 15 months.

"He (Dhankhar) will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area," the official said. The Type VIII bungalow is usually allotted to senior Union ministers or presidents of national parties.

Dhankhar resigned from the post on Monday, citing health reasons. On its part, the Congress on Tuesday claimed the reasons behind his resignation as the vice president are "far deeper" than the health issues cited by him.

Dhankhar's decision to resign as vice president has triggered a firestorm of speculation on whether there was more to it than "to prioritise health care", as his sudden move had capped a day of events in Rajya Sabha on his watch which took the government by surprise and put it in a damage-control mode.

The usual effusive praise that is showered on an occupant of a high office on his departure was missing from the ruling alliance's side, an indication that the government was probably happy to see him go. It was the Opposition, which had signed a notice to impeach him last year for his alleged biases, that had nice words for him.