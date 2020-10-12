e-paper
Overburdened with a loan, farmer dies by suicide in MP's Bundelkhand

Overburdened with a loan, farmer dies by suicide in MP’s Bundelkhand

No suicide note has been found but according to the police, prima facie it’s a case of suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:42 IST
Anupam Pateriya
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
On Monday afternoon, the farmer’s body was found hanging from the branch of a tree in his field.
A 61-year-old farmer died by suicide in Sagar district of Bundelkhand region on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The farmer’s son said, “My father had taken Rs 2 lakh as loan from a moneylender sometime back on account of the marriage of my younger brother by mortgaging our 2 acre land but the soybean crop in our field was damaged due to excessive rain. My father was shattered on seeing the crop and he was under stress as to how to repay the loan and get back the land. On Monday afternoon, we found his body hanging from the branch of a tree in our field.”

Investigating officer, sub-inspector of police AL Khairwar said, “We have got to know that the farmer was suffering from a respiratory illness. There is no suicide note. However, prima facie it’s a case of suicide. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. The report is awaited.”

He said, “Investigation is going on. The son of the deceased said the farmer was under stress due to a Rs 2 lakh loan. We will look into it.”

