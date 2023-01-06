Home / India News / Overtaken by Odisha cop's car, 3 men in SUV chase, threaten her with sword

Overtaken by Odisha cop's car, 3 men in SUV chase, threaten her with sword

Published on Jan 06, 2023 07:07 AM IST

According to the cop's complaint, the men approached her near the Science Park area and followed her even as she diverted the route and reached near Police Reserve Ground.

Three arrested on charges of chasing a woman cop and hurling abuses at her.(ANI)
ByShubhangi Gupta, New Delhi

Three were arrested Thursday on charges of chasing a woman cop and hurling abuses at her while she was returning home in her car, reports said. The incident took place earlier this week in Bhubaneswar when three men – in their SUV – allegedly chased sub-inspector Subhasree Nayak and threatened her with a sword, news agency PTI reported. Nayak works with the Mahila Police Station and she was on her way home from night duty.

“On basis of a woman Sub-Inspector's complaint that she was chased by 3 people who were in an SUV following an argument with them regarding overtaking, case was registered and the 3 accused were arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prateek Singh, was quoted by ANI. He said that the SUV has been seized and a stern action would be taken against the accused. The three men were arrested from different localities of Bhubaneswar.

According to the cop's complaint, the men had approached her near the Science Park area and followed her even as she diverted the route and reached near Police Reserve Ground. An argument ensued between both parties when one of them threatened to kill her with a sword. However, some police personnel rushed to the spot after the woman raised the alarm, and the SUV sped away. The police are checking CCTV footage to identify more details.

While the vehicle was identified on Wednesday, the three men were arrested on Friday. They have been found to be taxi drivers by profession.

(With agency inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

odisha crime news
Story Saved
