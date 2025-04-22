Menu Explore
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
Owaisi dares PM Modi: ‘Ask Saudi crown prince if Medina is built on Waqf land’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2025 08:24 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi has been a staunch critic of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 and has termed it as unconstitutional.

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, stating that he should ask Saudi Arabia's crown prince if Medina is built on Waqf land or not.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at PM Modi during the Save Waqf Conference organised by All India Muslim Personal Law Board against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.(PTI)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at PM Modi during the Save Waqf Conference organised by All India Muslim Personal Law Board against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.(PTI)

The AIMIM president said, “Someone from the BJP said in the Parliament that this particular Muslim country does not have a Waqf. When your plane entered Saudi airspace, fighter planes from Saudi Arabia escorted your (PM Modi's) plane, and we welcomed this gesture. But I want to tell PM Narendra Modi that during his visit to Saudi Arabia, he should ask the crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, if Medina is built on Waqf land.”

He added, “Waqf exists in every Muslim country, be it a democracy or a kingdom."

Notably, today, PM Modi landed in Jeddah for his two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Owaisi defends Waqf Act, 2013

Asaduddin Owaisi also defended the legitimacy of the Waqf Act, 2013, stating that it had been passed unanimously by both Houses of Parliament.

"In 2013 Waqf Bill was passed unanimously by both houses of Parliament. As per the theory of separation of powers, the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive are all independent. If the government misuses its powers or any article of the Constitution, the judiciary will intervene. Where else will we go?" he said.

Owaisi has been an outspoken critic of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and has termed it “unconstitutional” and in violation of the Muslim community's fundamental rights.

He stated that the law would be used to destroy all Waqf properties in the country.

“It has been our party's and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's stand that this black law is unconstitutional as it violates fundamental rights. We are reviewing the interim order cautiously because it contains approximately 40-45 amendments to this law. When the Government of India makes rules that weaken Waqf, it will be against the principles of federalism,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

He added, “There are many sections in this law that weaken the Waqf. Our legal battle and protest against it will continue. This law is not to save the Waqf but to destroy it. We will support the protests by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board."

