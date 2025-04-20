Asaduddin Owaisi to BJP on Nishikant Dubey's SC remark: ‘You are tubelights’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its MP Nishikant Dubey's remark against the Supreme Court. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

“You people (BJP) are tubelights...threatening court in such a way...do you know what is (Article) 142 (of Constitution)?, it was formed by BR Ambedkar...BJP is doing a fraud and threatening a religious war...you people are in power and you have become so radicalised that you are threatening court of a religious war,” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

“Modi ji, if you don't stop these people, the country will become weak. Country won't forgive you and tomorrow you won't be in power,” he added.

Congress leader BV Srinivas lashed out at Dubey, saying,"A rowdy MP like Nishikant Dubey does not have the guts to open his mouth against the Supreme Court and the CJI without the orders of his masters. For how long will you utter Ram and stab, Nadda?"

ALSO READ: ‘Trying to weaken Supreme Court’: Congress reacts to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks

What Nishikant Dubey said?

On Saturday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused the Supreme Court of “inciting” religious wars in the country.

“The top court has only one aim 'Show me the face, will show you the law'. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut,” Dubey told ANI.

“Article 368 says that Parliament has the right to make all laws and the Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law. The top court is asking the President and Governor to tell what they have to go regarding the Bills. When Ram Mandir or Krishna Janamboomi or Gyanvapi comes, you (SC) say 'Show us the paper'. But when it comes to the mosques built after the arrival of the Mughals, you say there are no documents to show,” the BJP MP from Jharkhand's Godda said.

ALSO READ: 'Close down Parliament if…': Nishikant Dubey attacks SC; Congress MP hits back

The BJP distanced itself from Dubey's remarks, with party president JP Nadda saying,"The BJP has nothing to do with the comments of MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the chief justice. This is their personal comments but the BJP neither agrees with them nor does it ever support such remarks. The BJP absolutely rejects them."

(With agency inputs)