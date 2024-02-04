Owaisi's relationship advice: ‘When wife is angry, true manhood lies in…’

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that true manhood lies in tolerating a wife's anger rather than responding with anger. Speaking at a party gathering in Hyderabad, he emphasised that women are not obligated to handle all household chores, and such expectations are not mandatory or explicitly stated in the Quran. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi

In a video shared on AIMIM's official account, he said, “There is no manhood in unnecessarily venting your anger on your wife or taking swipes at her. Manhood is tolerating her anger.”

Owaisi went on to highlight that some men unjustly criticise their wives for various reasons, such as not cooking well or finding faults in their culinary skills. “My brothers, this goes against the principles of Islam. It is not prescribed anywhere. Additionally, there are those who mistreat their wives, resorting to physical violence. If you are true followers of the Prophet, show me an instance where he laid hands on a woman,” he said.

He further said, “Nowhere in the Quran is it mandated that your wife must wash your clothes, cook and serve your food, massage your head upon your return, or take care of household cleaning.”

“In fact, it specifies that the husband has no entitlement to his wife's earnings. Conversely, the wife has the right to the husband's earnings as she is responsible for managing the household,” Owaisi asserted.

The AIMIM leader then shared an incident where a person named Rasul approached Farooq e Azam, an influential caliph, complaining about his wife's anger. “Upon reaching Farooq-e-Azam's home, Rasul discovered that his own wife was admonishing him. Later, when he reported the same complaint to Farooq-e-Azam, he responded, 'She is my wife; she safeguards my home's honour, gave birth to my children, and takes care of them. She is human, and if she expresses something to me (in anger), I listen. Brothers, cultivate this mindset.'”

He also discussed the scenario where “men spend time chatting with friends outside, while their wives and mothers patiently await their return at home.” He urged his audience to empathise with such situations, saying, “Try to understand these aspects, my brothers.”