Owner sells Goa’s famous club Tito’s, alleges harassment by authorities

Goa’s iconic club Tito’s is being sold amid co-owner Ricardo D’Souza claiming harassment by local authorities as one of the reasons for the sale.

In a social media post, Ricardo D’Souza, who has been running the club with his brother David D’Souza, announced that he had sold his “entire business” in Goa for an “adequate compensation” while declining to disclose who the buyers were.

“It is with sadness but with anger that we have sold our entire business in Goa. I personally have suffered the least as I was compensated adequately and even my future generations won’t have to work,”Ricardo D’Souza wrote.

Alleging harassment by local authorities, Ricardo D’Souza went on to name authorities like “police, PDA (Planning and Development Authority), CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone), NGOs, panchayats and Sarpanchs, BDO (Block Development Officer), Deputy Collectors, etc”.

He, however, didn’t name anyone individually or specify what kind of harassment he was facing.

Sarpanch of the village Sean Martins, said that the establishment didn’t face any known complaints over CRZ violations in the recent past with the previous complaints dating back to 2019.

Ricardo D’Souza, however, thanked Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, to whom he said he was very grateful as well as to “the IAS officers, ex staff, present staff, our neighbours, all my friends and family and the common people of Goa who all contributed to this great Brand called Tito’s.”

The club emerged as a popular place in the early 70s as a beach shack when Goa’s tourism was still in its infancy and has grown over the years to become the most popular and well-known must-visit place for several tourists.

The club, however, faced complaints of expanding in violation of CRZ regulations and was even issued a notice asking to explain alleged illegalities.