Oxygen Express ferries over 2,500 MT of load across India to battle Covid crisis
22 more tankers are on the run with more than 400 tonnes of oxygen to various destinations(PTI)
Oxygen Express ferries over 2,500 MT of load across India to battle Covid crisis

So far, Indian Railways has run 40 Oxygen Express with 161 tankers to deliver a record load of 2,511 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen across the length and breadth of the country that battles a deadly second wave of coronavirus that has crippled the healthcare system to a great extent.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 10:10 PM IST

The Indian Railways has delivered 2,511 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen in 161 tankers to various states across the country, a statement released by the government on Thursday said.

As many as 40 'Oxygen Express' were run by the Indian Railways so far, while 22 more tankers are on the run with more than 400 tonnes of oxygen to various destinations, such as Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The Railways said till Thursday evening at least 174 MT of oxygen has offloaded in Maharashtra, 689 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 190 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 259 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana and 1053 MT in Delhi.

The railways decided to run 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders late last month when the country reported acute shortage of medical oxygen amid a deadly second wave of coronavirus disease cases.

