‘Govt can’t suppress my voice in Parliament’, says former finance minister P Chidambaram

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 11:36 IST

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram arrived for Winter Session of Parliament on Thursday, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case.

“The government can’t suppress my voice in Parliament”, Chidambaram was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Chidambaram was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail for more than three months after his arrest on August 21 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in approval to let the INX Media group receive foreign funds when he was the finance minister in 2007.

The member of the Rajya Sabha was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the CBI case but the Enforcement Directorate had arrested him six days earlier in a money laundering case.

The top court on Wednesday ordered him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

It also ordered him to refrain from giving any interview or making any statement on the case and warned him against influencing the witnesses or tampering with evidence.

The senior politician’s family and his Congress party have alleged that his arrest was an attempt to silence a prominent opposition voice, a charge denied by the government.