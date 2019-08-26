INX Media Case Live Updates: Supreme Court dismisses Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea for pre-arrest bail in CBI case, says it’s ‘infructuous’

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear former finance minister P Chidambaram’s pleas challenging the Delhi High Court’s order that denied him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.

The apex court will also hear senior Congress leader’s fresh plea in which he has challenged the arrest warrant issued against him and the trial court’s order remanding him in CBI custody till Monday.

In the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate, Chidambaram had been granted protection from arrest till Monday. The court has sought replies from ED and asked for details on all the matters relating to the case to be listed in the court on the day of hearing.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and was produced before a trial court on August 22, which remanded him to four-day CBI custody till August 26.

12:18 pm IST Supreme Court dismisses Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea for pre-arrest bail in CBI case, says it’s ‘infructuous’ The Supreme Court said the court is not inclined to hear the appeal challenging Delhi high court order denying Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail in the CBI case. “Since the petitioner has been arrested on August 21, in view of the judgement of the constitution bench of 1980 the SLP has become infructuous. It has been dismissed. Both parties are open to resort to legal remedy, the judge said.





12:11 pm IST Rushed to SC with rocket speed, says Singhvi “When the appeal was filed prosecution had no right to act that renders my legal right infructuous,” said Singhvi appearing for Congress leader P Chidambaram. “It was not my fault...I rushed to the court with rocket speed. It’s for CBI to have held it’s hands and not render my legal right infructuous,” he added.





12:08 pm IST Petition has become infructuous, says SC We cannot treat the petition as a regular bail. So far as the CBI is concerned we feel the petition has become infructuous, the Supreme Court said. Chidambaram’s petition against remand cannot be taken until CJI’s order is not there. We cannot convert the slp challenging the Delhi HC order. You may have grounds but for that you file a fresh petition, the Supreme Court told.





12:05 pm IST Filed anticipatory bail plea before arrest: Sibal As the Supreme Court judge said the plea in CBI case is infructuous, Kapil Sibal insisted that the Chidambaram’s appeal be heard since he filed the plea for anticipatory bail before the Congress leader was arrested on evening of August 21. “The appeal was mentioned before a judge who asked the matter to be placed before CJI for urgent hearing and not listing,” he said. “This is the right under article 21. I am entitled to anticipatory bail. I should have been heard. Registry put the matter for Friday, not even Thursday,” he added.





11:59 am IST Hearing begins in SC Hearing of Chidambaram’s appeal in CBI case has begun in the Supreme Court.



