P Chidambaram reflects on India's ‘golden chapter’ under Manmohan Singh's tenure

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram reflected on the "golden chapter in history" during former prime minister Manmohan Singh's tenure.

In an emotional post on social media platform X shortly after Manmohan Singh's death, P Chidambaram reflected on the years when he worked alongside the former PM as union finance minister.

“I worked closely with him for many years. I have not met a person more humble and self-effacing than Dr Singh. He wore his scholarship lightly and never claimed credit for any of his historic achievements,” he stated.

The Rajya Sabha MP elaborated on the “golden chapter of the history of India” during Manmohan Singh's tenure from 1991 to 2014, saying, “The story of India turned after Dr Singh became Finance Minister. And the present middle class of India was virtually the creation of his policies as Finance Minister and Prime Minister.”

He cited examples of Dr Manmohan Singh's empathy, especially for the poor, through policies enacted during his term such as the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), the restructuring of the PDS (public distribution system) and extension of the mid-day meal scheme.

“He did not hide the fact that many millions of India are poor and reminded us that government's policies must lean in favour of the poor,” the Congress leader wrote.

Chidambaram concluded the tribute saying, “His story has not been told fully. His achievements have not been recorded fully. I am sure when we look back upon the 23 years that Dr Singh was in active politics, we will realize his true contribution.”

Dr Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India, passed away on the night of December 26 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at age 92. He was India’s 13th prime minister and the first Sikh to hold the position.