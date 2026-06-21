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PK Mishra, principal secretary to PM Modi, joins Yoga Day session at Seva Teerth

A Yoga session was held at Seva Teerth today in the national capital on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 05:04 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, joined officers and staff at the Prime Minister’s Office for a Yoga session on Sunday.

PM Mishra joined PMO staff and officers for a Yoga session at Seva Teerth in New Delhi on Sunday.(Special arrangement)

A Yoga session was held at Seva Teerth today in the national capital on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. The session was joined by officers and staff of the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the photos of the Yoga session at the Seva Teerth and wrote: "Today, on Yoga Day, a Yoga session was held at Seva Teerth, where officers of the Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat and NSCS took part.”

Yoga Day events were held across the country, with chief ministers, students, NCC cadets and citizens participating in large numbers. Union ministers, NDA leaders and celebrities too joined Yoga sessions.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2026: A spiritual expert explains Patanjali's 8 limbs of yoga and their deeper meaning

In Delhi, actor Akshay Kumar joined Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in celebrating the International Yoga Day. The event was attended by more than 3,000 participants, with Akshay actively performing yoga alongside Mandaviya and other attendees.

 
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