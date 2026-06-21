PK Mishra, principal secretary to PM Modi, joins Yoga Day session at Seva Teerth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the photos of the Yoga session at the Seva Teerth and wrote: "Today, on Yoga Day, a Yoga session was held at Seva Teerth, where officers of the Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat and NSCS took part.”

A Yoga session was held at Seva Teerth today in the national capital on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. The session was joined by officers and staff of the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, joined officers and staff at the Prime Minister’s Office for a Yoga session on Sunday.

PM Modi participated the Yoga Day event at Kolkata’s Red Road this morning, where he performed yoga asanas alongside thousands of people.

Also Read: PM Modi at Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata says the practice connects world to India

In an X post, the prime minister emphasised that the participation of people from all backgrounds underscored the importance of yoga in daily lives.

"An exceptional Yoga Day programme was held at Kolkata's Red Road this morning, in which people from all walks of life participated, giving an important message on the vitality of Yoga in everyone's lives. This time, the theme was 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing' which emphasised the importance of Yoga in all ages to remain fit and healthy," PM Modi said on X.

Yoga Day events were held across the country, with chief ministers, students, NCC cadets and citizens participating in large numbers. Union ministers, NDA leaders and celebrities too joined Yoga sessions.

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In Delhi, actor Akshay Kumar joined Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in celebrating the International Yoga Day. The event was attended by more than 3,000 participants, with Akshay actively performing yoga alongside Mandaviya and other attendees.