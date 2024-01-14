‘Paatal se bhi…’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma on absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that Shahjahan Sheikh, a Trinamool Congress strongman and panchayat leader in West Bengal, would be tracked down and arrested from wherever he is hiding. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma((ANI))

Sheikh continues to remain absconding after his supporters attacked an Enforcement Directorate team that was out raiding his residence recently in connection with a multi-crore ration distribution scam in Bengal. The ED has issued a lookout notice for Sheikh amid rumours that he might flee India.

Speaking with the media, Sarma emphasised how Union home minister Amit Shah would ensure that Sheikh is found and brought to book.

“Paatal se bhi dhhondh ke nikal lenge jab zaroorat hogi (no matter where he is in hiding, he will be found and brought to justice),” news agency ANI quoted Sarma as saying.

"Amit Shah is our home minister and he will go to any lengths to track him down and make him crawl out of the hole he is hiding in. He will chase him to the abyss, if need be, and bring him to book. Make no mistake about it," he added.

Recently, the ED teams were attacked at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district while they were on their way to carry out raids at the residence of Sheikh and fellow TMC leader Shankar Adhya. In the incident, three ED officials suffered injuries. After the incident, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose summoned the state home secretary and DGP and sought the arrest of Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police arrested two persons on Friday in connection with the attacks. The arrested persons, identified as Mehaboob Mollah and Sukomal Sardar, were produced before a court and sent to three-day police custody, the police revealed.

BJP leaders have condemned the attack on ED officials and blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for a complete failure of law and order in the state. Sheikh's family has filed a complaint alleging that the ED team raided their home without prior notice and broke locks to gain entry.