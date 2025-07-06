'Pahalgam terror attack blow not only to India, but the entire humanity': PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Pahalgam terror attack was a blow not just to India, but to all of humanity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance’ at the 17th BRICS Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.(DPR PMO )

“Terrorism is among the most serious challenges facing humanity. Recently, India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This was an attack on all of humanity,” the prime minister said during the summit in Brazil.

PM Modi is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he is participating at the BRICS Summit along with global leaders.

BRICS nations must adopt a clear and unified stance on overcoming terrorism, the prime minister said.

"On a subject like terrorism, there is no room for double standards! If any country provides direct or indirect support to terrorism, it must pay the price for it," he added.

The BRICS declaration condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in the strongest terms and reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.

While addressing the session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance’ during the summit, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the values of peace and brotherhood.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “At the Session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance’ during the BRICS Summit, reiterated India’s commitment to the values of peace and brotherhood. Afterall, world peace and security are the foundations of our shared interests and future.”

PM Modi also thanked the countries for strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and expressing solidarity with India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

The prime minister urged zero tolerance for terrorism and reaffirmed that India stands for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts.

Earlier in the day, Modi, while addressing the 17th BRICS Summit, called for an urgent need for comprehensive reforms in global institutions to address the marginalisation of the Global South.

PM Modi said that the Global South has been handed nothing more than token gestures on climate finance, sustainable development and technology access.

The prime minister, along with other world leaders, also participated in the traditional family photo session at the summit held at the Museum of Modern Art in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro. The photo marked a significant moment of unity and collaboration among the countries that the grouping represents.

The summit, hosted by Brazil from July 7 to July 9, saw leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia coming together during the event.