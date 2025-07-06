‘Global South victim of double standards’: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit

The Global South has been handed nothing more than token gestures on climate finance, sustainable development and technology access, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday. PM Modi arrived in Brazil last night on the fourth leg of his five-nation tour.(ANI)

PM Modi said the Global South has been a victim of double standards when it comes to development, distribution of resources or security-related issues.

The prime minister's statement comes even as BRICS leaders converged at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to hold summit talks. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the summit on the seaside Brazilian city.

Addressing the global leaders, the prime minister said that India is fully committed to making constructive contributions, together with BRICS countries, on all issues.

India has always considered it its responsibility to rise above its own interests and work in interest of humanity, he said.

While speaking on the expansion of BRICS, PM Modi said that the addition of new friends is a proof that the organisation has ability to change with time.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

PM Modi joins BRICS leaders for family photo

PM Modi also participated in the traditional family photo session along with other leaders at the BRICS Summit. The family photo marked a significant moment of unity and collaboration among the member countries.

The photo showed Brazilian President Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa along with leaders and representatives of seven other member countries with PM Modi.

The prime minister arrived in Brazil last night on the fourth leg of his five-nation tour. He has already visited Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago and Argentina.