Pahalgam attack direct assault on our Republic but BJP exploiting situation: Congress at CWC meet

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday condemned the “cowardly and calculated act of terror mastermind by Pakistan” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, and said it “is a direct assault on the values of our Republic”. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal pay their condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

During a special meeting convened by the Congress top brass, the primary opposition party of India maintained that “the deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to heighten sentiments across the country”.

Twenty-six people were killed, and several others were injured in the attack carried out by The Resistance Front terror group, a proxy organisation of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“This cowardly and calculated act of terror, mastermind by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to heighten sentiments across the country. We appeal for peace in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity. The CWC reaffirms the Indian National Congress’ longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity,” the party said in its resolution.

In retaliation to the dastardly act of terrorism, India on Wednesday further downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, and announced several countermeasures, including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, 1960, shutting down of the Attari-Wagah border and expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.

The CWC meeting held at 24, Akbar Road, in New Delhi questioned the intelligence failure, pointing fingers at the MHA.

“Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area, secured by a three-tier security arrangement. It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory — an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry. These questions must be raised in the larger public interest. This is the only way justice can truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been so brutally devastated,” the resolution read.

The Congress, during the CWC meeting, also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to exploit the tragedy.

“The massacre has rightly drawn condemnation from all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and from a wide cross-section of its citizens. However, it is shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust and division at a time when unity and solidarity is most needed,” the CWC resolution read.

The Congress also demanded that the safety of millions of pilgrims in the upcoming Amarnath Yatra “must be treated as a national priority” and demanded a robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements to be put in place without delay.

“The CWC also notes that the Amarnath Yatra is set to commence shortly. Millions of pilgrims from across India participate in this annual journey, and their safety must be treated as a national priority. Robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements must be put in place without delay. The safety of pilgrims, as well as the livelihoods of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom depend on tourism, must be protected with full sincerity and seriousness,” the party said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced that the party will arrange candlelight marches in every state and district to mourn the death of civilians in Pahalgam.

Reading out the resolution after the meeting, Venugopal said the questions on the security lapse are being raised in larger public interests and it reflects the sentiments of the family members of the victims.

“This is quite clearly evident there... People felt enough security arrangement was not there. All relatives of the victims are asking the same questions,” Venugopal, who was in Srinagar on Wednesday to pay his respects to the victims, said.