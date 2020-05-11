Paharganj entry, platforms 1-5 for new passenger trains

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:28 IST

New Delhi: Only passengers with confirmed train reservations will be allowed to enter New Delhi Railway Station from Tuesday, when 15 passenger trains will resume operations after a nearly two-month suspension caused by the coronavirus disease, Northern Railway said on Monday.

Passengers of the 15 trains would be allowed in only from Paharganj because Ajmeri Gate entry points are already being used for facilitating stranded migrants board Shramik Special trains transporting them to their home states.

“The passengers trains will be originating from platform number one, two, three, four and five, depending upon the demand ..,” said Northern Railways divisional railway manager (DRM) SK Jain. “The passengers having confirmed reservation e-tickets will only be allowed to enter the station premises. They will be using Paharganj entry points. This is being done to avoid confusion and mixing of passengers..,” he added.

All trains that will depart from the New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday and all platforms from where they will set off are being thoroughly washed, disinfected and sanitised, the official said.

“We are installing sanitiser dispensers at the entry points of the station building. Staffers with thermal scanners will also be deployed there. The passengers will have to use sanitiser and undergo thermal screening before being allowed to enter the premises. We will deploy sufficient staff to ensure social distancing is being maintained,” said Jain, adding that sanitiser dispensers will be installed in each coach of the trains.

E-booking of train tickets, scheduled to start at 4 pm on Monday, was delayed because of technical glitches.

Multilayered barricades were put in place at the railway station and except security personnel and sanitation staff, no one was allowed inside the compound. A few passengers who reached the barricades hoping to gain entry and spend the night on the platforms, were turned away by security personnel, who asked them to return to places where they had been staying or . to spend the night in any of the nearby shelter homes.

One person said he had come to board a train to his hometown Bilaspur in Chattisgarh on Tuesday. A person he spoke to on the state helpline told him train services will resume on Tuesday and he should reach the station.

“The policemen did not allow me to cross the barricades and asked for my E-ticket. I did not have the ticket since booking has not started. The policemen asked me to stay in the nearest shelter home for the night, book my ticket and come on Tuesday,” said Santanu Holkar, who had come to Delhi on February 28 for a job interview and got stuck because of the lockdown.

“I was selected for the job. The company asked me to extend my stay till all the formalities were completed. However, the procedure stopped because of the lockdown and I had to stay in a PG {paying guest} accommodation in Vaishali, Ghaziabad,” added Holkar.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways and metro) Harendra Kumar Singh said that the police were yet to receive any communication from railways officials on implementation ofthe new orderand security arrangements.

“As of now, we know that nobody will be allowed to enter the compound without a confirmed E-tickets of trains. All necessary arrangements will be made as and when we receive instructions from the railway officials,” Singh said.

