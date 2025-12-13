‘Paid 12,000, couldn’t even see his face': Fans angry at Messi's event in Kolkata

Chaos broke out at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday during an event linked to Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, after frustrated fans began throwing bottles and chairs from the stands. Security intervened after ticket holders expressed disappointment over the lack of access to the superstar, who left shortly after his appearance.(ANI)

According to fans, tempers flared when large sections of the crowd realised they would not get a clear view of Messi, despite having purchased high-priced tickets. Angry spectators were seen hurling objects from the gallery, prompting security personnel to intervene. Messi was forced to leave the stadium early amid the disruption, reported news agency ANI.

A disappointed fan, who claimed to have paid ₹12,000 for a ticket, voiced his anger, saying, “Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi...Why did they call us then... We have got a ticket for 12 thousand, but we were not even able to see his face...”

"Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. They said they would bring Shah Rukh Khan too. They didn't bring anyone. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn't see anything..." another fan stated, as per the agency.

Messi had arrived in Kolkata early Saturday morning to a massive and emotional welcome from fans. The Argentine icon’s visit generated enormous excitement across the city, with crowds gathering at multiple locations in hopes of catching a glimpse of the football legend. West Bengal, known for its deep-rooted football culture, turned out in large numbers.

However, expectations quickly turned into frustration inside the stadium. Several fans complained of poor crowd management, limited visibility, and a lack of clarity about how close the audience would be allowed to get to the star player. As impatience grew, the situation escalated into disorder, leading to the disruption of the event.

Security officials acted swiftly to contain the situation and ensure Messi’s safe exit from the venue. No official statement has yet been issued by event organisers or the authorities regarding injuries or damage caused during the incident.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)