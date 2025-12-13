Lionel Messi’s early departure sparks chaos; fans run riot, vandalise Salt Lake Stadium, hurl bottles, burn chairs

Angry crowd vandalise Salt Lake Stadium during Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour(ANI) Fans in Kolkata expressed anger over high ticket prices and limited access to Lionel Messi during his visit to the Salt Lake Stadium, which was cut short. A section of the crowd at the Yubha Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata's Salt Lake lost their cool and hurled bottles and chairs and vandalised the stadium property after failing to get a proper glimpse of Lionel Messi during the legendary Argentine footballer's GOAT India Tour's first leg on Saturday morning. After things started to go out of hand, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed.

Messi, who landed in Kolkata at 2:26 am started the day by virtually unveiling his 70-feet-tall statue in the city, entered the Salt Lake Stadium around 11:30 am and was immediately flocked by political leaders, former footballers, coaches and other members of the organising committee, leaving very little opportunity for the packed crowd in the stands to catch a glimpse of their icon.

Messi, who was all smiles during his brief stay inside the stadium, waved to the crowd amid deafening cheers before engaging in a quick meet-and-greet session with the former Indian footballers who were involved in an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan 'Messi' All Stars and Diamond Harbour 'Messi' All Stars.

Despite repeated attempts from the authorities to clear the path during Messi's lap of honour session, the gathering could not be cleared to allow every section of the crowd a clear view.

Amid all the chaos, a couple of planned events -- a felicitation of Bengal's Santosh Trophy-winning side and a "Master Class with Messi" for kids -- could not be completed.

The crowd lost its patience and started to hurl bottles and posters after seeing Messi leave the stadium amid tight security. Loud boos rang through the gigantic stadium. What added to the crowd's anger was the hefty price they paid for this event, expecting Messi to show some of his dribbling skills with a football or at least a clear glimpse or a few words.

Minutes after Messi left, the crowd invaded the Salt Lake Stadium and gathered in the centre area. The temporary structures and tents created inside the stadium were vandalised.

Fans, who had paid between ₹4,500 and ₹10,000 for tickets to watch the Argentine star, hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control.

Messi was joined by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose wrote to the state government, seeking an elaborate report on the arrangements for Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi's programme in Kolkata on Saturday, a Lok Bhavan official told news agency PTI.

The governor sought the report after several football enthusiasts complained to him that they could not get an opportunity to have a glimpse of their favourite player during the programme in the city, as ticket prices were "hefty", he said.

Bose asked about the role of the state government in Messi’s visit to Kolkata and questioned why a person was allowed to earn money at the expense of the common people’s emotions.