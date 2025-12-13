‘This was unwanted’: Lionel Messi 70-foot statue in Kolkata draws backlash amid India tour

A 70 foot iron statue of football icon Lionel Messi has been installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata, showing the Argentine great holding the FIFA World Cup trophy. While the statue has drawn crowds and curiosity, it has also triggered sharp criticism on social media, with many users questioning the priorities behind such a massive tribute in a country still striving to make its mark in global football. The installation of a massive Lionel Messi statue had drawn criticism on social media.(PTI)

Several users argued that the money spent on the statue could have been invested in grassroots development or nurturing Indian players. One comment read, “A nation with over 1 billion people that can’t even find or develop 11 players to compete and qualify for a world cup. I guess building a messi statue in India will put us on the map.” Another user questioned the relevance of the tribute, saying, “What a strange thing to do for someone who isn’t from India or even remotely close to India.”

The criticism continued with a post that said, “Rather creating Players like Messi, expert in creating statue, this was unwanted” while another wrote, “Is it real? Imagine investing the statue of person who barely knows about India, and idolizing him before GOATED players of India is very stupid thing. I mean okay he is legend but he doesn’t deserve that much.” Additional reactions echoed similar sentiments, with one user stating, “Respect the legend, but build heroes at home first,” and another adding, “This money could have changed many young footballers’ lives.”

Check out the posts here:

Messi’s long awaited return to India

The statue unveiling has coincided with Messi’s return to India as part of his whirlwind three day, four city GOAT India Tour 2025. The 2022 World Cup winner arrived in Kolkata on December 13, marking his first visit to the country in over a decade. His previous trip was in 2009, when he played a friendly match in the city.

Messi kicked off his tour at Salt Lake Stadium at 10.30 am, before flying to Hyderabad for an appearance scheduled at 7 pm the same evening. On December 14, he will travel to Mumbai, arriving at Wankhede Stadium at 5.30 pm. The tour will conclude in New Delhi on December 15 at Arun Jaitley Stadium at 1 pm.

Focus on young talent in Delhi

In Delhi, Messi is set to participate in a 7v7 game and conduct a masterclass for a selected group of young footballers. The event will also feature a penalty shootout, offering fans a rare opportunity to witness the legend’s skills up close.