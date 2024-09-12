'Pained and Disturbed': V-P Dhankhar's strong rebuke of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in US

In an apparent criticism of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comments in the United States, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said there is nothing more condemnable and intolerable than such remarks. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar . (PTI Photo)

Addressing the participants of the third batch of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme, Dhankhar said if one was a “true Indian”, they would never side with the enemies of the nation.

The vice president did not name anyone in his address.

Dhankhar said, “I am pained and disturbed that some people in position have just no idea of Bharat. They have no idea of our Constitution, they have no idea of our national interest... I am sure your heart must be bleeding at what you see.”

He said people have given supreme sacrifice in getting freedom. "Mothers have lost their sons, wives have lost their husbands. We can't ridicule our nationalism," he said.

"How painful that one who holds a constitutional position is doing just the reverse of it. Nothing can be more condemnable, despicable and intolerable than that you become part of enemies of the nation," the vice president added.

His remarks come a day after BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi for holding a meeting with US lawmaker Ilhan Omar.

The BJP alleged that Gandhi was indulging in "dangerous and mischievous" activities by reaching out to people abroad who are known for their anti-India stand.

In a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday, Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the conflict with China, telling reporters that it is a disaster that 4,000 square kilometres of Indian territory is occupied by troops from the neighbouring country.

However, Gandhi said that his party broadly agrees with the NDA government on major foreign policy issues, including relations with the US, no talks with Pakistan unless terrorism ends and concerns over extremist elements in Bangladesh.

While speaking about China, "Well, if you call having Chinese troops in 4,000 square kilometres of our territory handling something well, then maybe. We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster. Media doesn't like to write about it."

(With inputs from PTI)