Home / India News / ‘Pained beyond words’: PM Modi condoles historian Babasaheb Purandare’s death
india news

‘Pained beyond words’: PM Modi condoles historian Babasaheb Purandare’s death

Babasaheb Purandare, known as Shiv Shahir or Shivaji’s bard, was among the pre-eminent authorities on Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Babasaheb Purandare is known for his ballads and writing on Maratha warrior king Shivaji.&nbsp;(PM Modi/Twitter)
Babasaheb Purandare is known for his ballads and writing on Maratha warrior king Shivaji. (PM Modi/Twitter)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolence on the death of historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare.

Doctors at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital said that Purandare died in the morning after a brief illness. He was 99.

“I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered,” PM Modi posted on Twitter.

“Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honour of interacting with him very closely over the years. A few months back, had addressed his centenary year programme,” he also wrote.

Purandare, known as Shiv Shahir or Shivaji’s bard, was among the pre-eminent authorities on Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Purandare’s popular two-part, 900-page magnum opus on Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi, Raja Shivchhatrapati, was published in the late 1950s and has been reprinted over the decades.

Also read | PM Modi sends centurion Babasaheb Purandare a video greeting

Purandare also conceived and directed the theatrical history extravaganza on Shivaji Maharaj’s life titled Jaanta Raja in the mid-1980s.

When the historian turned 99 earlier this year, PM Modi greeted Purandare through a video message. “Babasaheb’s work is inspirational. I visited Pune to see Babasaheb’s play ‘Janata Raja’, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Even when Babasaheb used to visit Ahmedabad I used to attend his programmes,” Modi said.

Purandare, who was born on July 29, 1922, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award in 2019. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi chhatrapati shivaji
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out