PM Modi sends centurion Babasaheb Purandare a video greeting

UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 10:25 PM IST

PUNE Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, wished Babasaheb Purandare on his 100th birthday, praying for a healthy life ahead.

Modi, in his online video message, said, “Babasaheb’s work is inspirational. I visited Pune to see Babasaheb’s lay ‘Janata Raja’, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Even when Babasaheb used to visit Ahmedabad I used to attend his programmes.”

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol felicitated Purandare on the occasion Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis all wished the centurion via video conferencing.

