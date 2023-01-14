‘Pained…’: PM Modi after demise of Congress MP who died during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary who died following a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab on Saturday morning. PM Modi said that he will be “remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab”.

“Pained by the passing away of MP Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

According to the leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, 76-year-old Santokh Singh had joined the Gandhi-led yatra at Phillaur and was walking along with another MP from Kerala when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to Phagwara civil hospital in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead. The last rites will be performed at his village on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of the late MP in Jalandhar to offer condolences to the aggrieved family.

The yatra has also been suspended for 24 hours.

Several other leaders have also condoled the Congress MP's demise.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted in Punjabi: “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace..”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Saddened to hear about the sudden passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Shri Santokh Chaudhary Ji. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

