Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Pained…’: PM Modi after demise of Congress MP who died during Bharat Jodo Yatra

‘Pained…’: PM Modi after demise of Congress MP who died during Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 01:36 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

PM Modi after demise of Congress MP who died during Bharat Jodo Yatra(PTI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary who died following a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab on Saturday morning. PM Modi said that he will be “remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab”.

“Pained by the passing away of MP Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

According to the leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, 76-year-old Santokh Singh had joined the Gandhi-led yatra at Phillaur and was walking along with another MP from Kerala when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to Phagwara civil hospital in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead. The last rites will be performed at his village on Sunday.

Also read: Video | Congress MP walking with Rahul Gandhi before he died during Yatra

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of the late MP in Jalandhar to offer condolences to the aggrieved family.

The yatra has also been suspended for 24 hours.

Several other leaders have also condoled the Congress MP's demise.

Also read: 'Strong pillar of Congress': Rahul's tribute to MP who died during Bharat Jodo

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted in Punjabi: “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace..”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Saddened to hear about the sudden passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Shri Santokh Chaudhary Ji. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
pm modi congress bharat jodo yatra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP