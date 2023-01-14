Home / India News / Congress MP dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo; yatra suspended for a day

Published on Jan 14, 2023 09:52 AM IST

Leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said that Chaudhary was walking along with a fellow MP from Kerala and suddenly collapsed.

Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary collapsed during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab.(HT file photo)
ByHT News Desk, Ludhiana

Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab. He was 76. Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said that Chaudhary was walking along with a fellow MP from Kerala and suddenly collapsed.

"He suffered a massive cardiac arrest," Bajwa said.

Chaudhary was rushed to Phagwara civil hospital in an ambulance after suffering heart attack.

“Santokh Singh Chaudhury, aged 76, Congress MP from Jalandhar, passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning. We extend our deepest condolences to his family," Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications said in a tweet. "There will be some changes in schedule of the yatra which will be shared shortly.”

Ramesh later said that the yatra has been suspended for 24 hours.

Expressing shock and grief over Chaudhary's death, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it was a "great blow to the party and organisation."

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhury.. May God rest his soul in peace.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences on the demise of Chaudhary and said that the parliamentarian was always vocal on issues of public interest.

“Condolences on the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Shri Santokh Singh ji. In his long public life, he was always vocal on issues of public interest. Discipline in the House was the specialty of his personality. May God give peace to the departed soul. My condolences to the family members,” Om Birla said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi expressed shock over the sudden demise of Chaudhary saying “he was a down to earth hardworking leader, a pious person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from Youth Congress to Member of Parliament.”

(With inputs from Bureau)

    HT News Desk

bharat jodo yatra
Saturday, January 14, 2023
