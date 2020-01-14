e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / India News / Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

All security agencies in the area were told to be on high alert.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
A drone from Pakistan was spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Monday night.
A drone from Pakistan was spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Monday night.(Bloomberg (Representative image))
         

A drone from Pakistan was spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Monday night.

“At around 8.40 pm, a drone was spotted in the Indian air space at Tendiwala village and BSF out post Shamskee by BSF security guards,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

“The drone was seen for 4-5 minutes. BSF personnel tried to shoot it down but could not do so. Then, it disappeared,” added the official.

Meanwhile, all security agencies in the area were told to be on high alert.

tags
top news
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
In war, innocents bear brunt: Trudeau blames death toll on US-Iran tension
In war, innocents bear brunt: Trudeau blames death toll on US-Iran tension
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes ‘tukde tukde’ jibe at Opposition meet over CAA
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes ‘tukde tukde’ jibe at Opposition meet over CAA
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Deepika Padukone should hire me as advisor, says Ramdev
Deepika Padukone should hire me as advisor, says Ramdev
trending topics
CAAP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Delhi gangrapeJEE Main 2020 answer keyBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik Roshan

don't miss

latest news

india news