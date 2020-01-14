Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:57 IST

A drone from Pakistan was spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Monday night.

“At around 8.40 pm, a drone was spotted in the Indian air space at Tendiwala village and BSF out post Shamskee by BSF security guards,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

“The drone was seen for 4-5 minutes. BSF personnel tried to shoot it down but could not do so. Then, it disappeared,” added the official.

Meanwhile, all security agencies in the area were told to be on high alert.