Pak national held by BSF at Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch border

Pakistan nationals, mainly from Sindh province, routinely get caught while trying to sneak into India.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
The Pakistan national was held while trying to enter Indian territory from Pillar Number 1082 in the Rann of Kutch, a BSF release said.
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended a Pakistan national from Kutch district in Gujarat for trying to enter India illegally, officials said.

He was held while trying to enter Indian territory from Pillar Number 1082 in the Rann of Kutch, a BSF release said.

Nothing suspicious has been found on him, it said, adding that a joint interrogation would be done by security agencies before he is handed over to the police.

