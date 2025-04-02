Pakistan army crosses Line of Control and fires at posts, India retaliates

Pakistan Army intruded into Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, violating the ceasefire agreement between the two nations. The violation took place at 1.10 pm on Tuesday and the Indian troops responded with "controlled and calibrated" retaliation. An army jawan keeps vigil at LoC in Poonch.(PTI)

The Nangi Tekri Battalion, operating under the Krishna Ghati Brigade, retaliated decisively to the unprovoked attack, an Indian Army official aware of the matter said.

"On 01 Apr 25, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across LC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army. Own troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. Situation is under control and being closely monitored," the official added.

"Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of DGsMO understanding of 2021 to maintain peace along the Line of Control," the official added.

Ceasefire violations along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir have been rare since the two countries renewed an agreement on February 25, 2021.

Tension in J&K

The ceasefire violation comes amidst ongoing operations in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua, where security forces had already intensified efforts following an exchange of fire with terrorists. A joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched in the area after suspicious movement was detected on the night of March 31. This led to a fresh encounter in the early hours of April 1.

In response to the encounter, security forces launched a search-and-destroy operation at first light. Surveillance and ambushes have been set up in the region, based on intelligence inputs, as the operation continues. Authorities have maintained a heightened alert in the area, with the situation closely monitored.

The Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army confirmed the operations, stating, “Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance cum ambushes were deployed in general area Panjtirthi, Kathua by Indian Army, JK Police and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire. Search and destroy operations launched at first light on April 1. Operations in progress.”