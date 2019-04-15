Pakistan army says Hyderabad BJP leader copied its song; he claims he never heard of it

The BJP’s leader in Telangana T Raja Singh on Monday denied allegations of the Pakistan army that he copied one of its songs and described the claim by its chief spokesperson as a “cheap gimmick”.

Singh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, released a small video of his song “Hindustan Zindabad” on April 12 for Ram Navami and said was dedicated to the Indian Army.

As it went viral, it drew the attention of Pakistan media within hours. And on Sunday, director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said Singh had copied the song of its army.

My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces. pic.twitter.com/Es391cE2PT — Chowkidar Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) April 12, 2019

Ghafoor also claimed the song Singh copied was released on March 23 for Pakistan Day and that it was written by Sahir Ali Bagga.

“Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well. #PakistanZindabad,” he tweeted.

Singh was ready with a retort to the comment of Pakistan army’s chief spokesperson.

“Good to see even Pakistan media is covering my song #Hindustan Zindabad. I am more surprised that even a terrorist nation produces singers. #Pakistani singers may have copied my song, we don’t have to copy anything from a terrorist state like Pakistan,” Singh tweeted.

Ghafoor then indicated that Singh’s claims were not correct.

“Pakistani media isn’t covering the ‘so called’ song. In rest of the world this is called something else...Second sentence of previous tweet ie “But copy to speak the truth as well” stays valid as expected. This lie too not a surprise. That’s what was said, we can’t be surprised (sic),” he tweeted on Monday.

The MLA said while speaking to the Hindustan Times said that he had never heard any Pakistani songs, let alone thinking of copying it.

“In fact, I was surprised to find through the internet that Pakistan itself had copied two of my earlier songs - ‘Seene me dil mauzood bhi hai’ and ‘Kabhi ungli math uthaana’. Both are patriotic songs. So, the question of me copying Pakistani songs does not arise,” he said.

Singh, the lone representative of the BJP in Telangana assembly, said Delhi-based music director Tarun Sagar made the tune and composed the song and that it was being recorded for the last three months.

“I have been releasing patriotic songs on Sri Ram Navami day since 2010,” he said.

