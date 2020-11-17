e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistan becomes ‘Pavlovian’ whenever India is mentioned: India at UNGA

Pakistan becomes ‘Pavlovian’ whenever India is mentioned: India at UNGA

India’s permanent representative to the UN ambassador TS Tirumurti said, “I do not wish to waste the time of this assembly by responding to the irrelevant and irresponsible remarks made by the representative of Pakistan.”

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual UN general assembly high-level debate.
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual UN general assembly high-level debate. (Reuters )
         

India has slammed Pakistan for making “irrelevant and irresponsible” remarks in the UN, saying the general assembly is a forum for serious debate, not frivolous allegations.

India’s permanent representative to the UN ambassador T S Tirumurti said this on Monday while speaking in the UN general assembly on ‘question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the security council’.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN Munir Akram, in his speech, made references to the Line of Control as he voiced opposition to India’s UNSC membership.

“I do not wish to waste the time of this assembly by responding to the irrelevant and irresponsible remarks made by the representative of Pakistan, which becomes ‘Pavlovian’ whenever India is mentioned,” the Indian envoy said, referring to Islamabad’s automatic or predictable reactions in the past.

Read more | India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race

“This is a forum for serious debate, not frivolous allegations,” Tirumurti said.

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the general assembly of the United Nations. The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality. India, Brazil, South Africa, Germany and Japan are strong contenders for permanent membership of the UNSC which has the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hot spots
Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hot spots
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In